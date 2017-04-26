Turn vacant DDA plots into playgrounds: Vijay Goel

Vijay Goel Vijay Goel

IF PLANS by Union sports minister Vijay Goel materialise, Delhi may soon see a surge in places for children to play. In a recent meeting with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Goel asked them to make a list of places lying vacant under their jurisdiction so they can be converted into playgrounds.

The minister also said that for a school to get recognition, it has to abide by the earlier criteria of having at least 4 acres of land.

“Schools have managed to get the land requirement down from 4 acres to 2 acres. It is the playground they are doing away with. In that space, they are constructing more schools. But we won’t let that happen from now. Children need to play, it is vital for the health of the nation,” Goel said.

“For sports such as cricket, football, kabaddi, the agency won’t need to put in too much money. They would just need to clear the ground and provide basic amenities. We, of course, cannot build a skating ring as it would require a huge budget,” he said.

Asked if the DDA comes up with any scheme on the same plots, Goel said, “The DDA can take it. But till then, why don’t we let the children play. We are not converting them into parks because we know then the senior citizens won’t let children play.”

Goel added that he is looking at the possibility of converting national stadiums into places where events could take place every day.

