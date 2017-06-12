Tughlakabad gas leak: Police to write to China-based firm

An NDRF expert at the site of the chemical leak in Tughlakabad, Saturday. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) An NDRF expert at the site of the chemical leak in Tughlakabad, Saturday. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Two months after the chemical leak at the Tughlakabad container depot, the Delhi Police are sending a formal request to the China-based firm that manufactured the chemical, to determine if the containers transported to India were suitable for Delhi’s weather or not.

“We will soon write to the China-based firm, but it will be done via Interpol,” DCP (southeast district), Romil Baaniya told The Indian Express.

In May this year, police investigation revealed that four of the drums, in which the chemical was stored, broke during transportation.

( Inputs from PTI )

