Tughlakabad gas leak: ‘Girls stable but under observation’

The four hospitals where the girls were admitted after suffering reactions following a gas leak said their condition was stable and that they were under observation. The children were taken to ESIC Hospital, Batra Hospital, Majeedia Hospital and Apollo Hospital for treatment after they complained of irritation and redness in their eyes, nausea and difficulty in breathing.

AIIMS Saturday confirmed that “the possible agent involved is chloro methylpyridine”. Officials said it is a “general eye and respiratory irritant”. AIIMS also issued a health advisory following the incident.

A team of multi-speciality doctors from AIIMS, headed by Professor Y K Gupta, Head, Department of Pharmacology and National Poisons Information Centre, will monitor the progress of victims and visit the site.

Medical Superintendent of ESIC hospital Dr Deepika Govil said 69 of the 103 children who were admitted had been handed over to their guardians after treatment.

“The nature of the gas was not known initially. A disaster plan was activated on Saturday and a temporary special disaster ward was created in the waiting area outside physiotherapy ward,” she said.

