Tughlakabad gas leak: Drums damaged in transit, say police

Police investigation into the chemical leak at the Tughlakabad Container Depot revealed that four of the drums, in which the substance was stored, broke during transportation. Sources said the container had 80 drums, each containing 20 litres of the chemical. Police said they are checking the quality of drums.

The spill also prompted the National Green Tribunal to seek responses from the Centre and the Delhi government. On Saturday, a total 475 schoolgirls, studying at Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya next to the depot, were admitted to hospital after they complained of uneasiness and vomiting from inhaling the fumes. Twenty girls are still under observation, an officer said.

Police sources said investigators have contacted the manufacturer and the company which purchased the chemical to ascertain the exact agreement between them.

Sources told The Indian Express that police may book them if any discrepancies are found in the agreement. Investigators are also looking into the guidelines of transporting such materials from one country to another.

The container of chloro methylpyridine — a chemical used in the manufacture of pesticides — had arrived at the depot from China and was to be transported to Sonipat.

Police had registered a case under various IPC sections at Pul Prahladpur police station following the incident.

