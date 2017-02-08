Trying to flee gaurakshaks, men enter NSG premises

Two cases have been registered against three unknown men at two separate police stations in Gurgaon, after they scaled the boundary wall of the National Security Guard (NSG) premises in an attempt to escape from gaurakshaks who were on their heels. According to police, the incident took place at 8.30 pm, when gaurakshaks posted near NSG spotted a Tata car coming from Tauru, and signalled for it to stop. The passengers in the car, however, increased the speed of the vehicle and sped past the gaurakshaks, before abandoning the vehicle in a deserted field nearby and escaping on foot.

“In their hurry to escape, they seem to have scaled a boundary wall of the NSG and entered its premises. However, when a guard posted in the area spotted them, they fired some shots in the air before fleeing the scene,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Suresh Kumar, the investigating officer (IO) of one of the two cases.

The abandoned vehicle was seized by the gaurakshaks, who claim to have found a cow inside it and informed police personnel at Kherki Daula police station about the same. While one case has been registered regarding the incident at Kherki Daula police station, under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) as well as the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gau samvardhan Act, 2015; another case has been registered at the Manesar Police Station regarding the incident at the NSG premises, under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder).

“We have impounded the car and are conducting further investigations. We expect to catch the men soon, by tracking them down through the vehicle,” said ASI Ajit Singh, the IO of the case at Kherki Daula police station.

ASI Suresh Kumar, meanwhile, said, “There is no CCTV footage of the incident since it took place towards the rear end of the NSG premises, where there are no cameras and it was very dark as well. However, further investigations are being conducted.”