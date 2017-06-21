Trying stunt on new bike, 15-yr-old dies

While sources said that a “bike stunt went wrong”, investigators are still probing the matter and trying to ascertain the sequence of events. (For representation only) While sources said that a “bike stunt went wrong”, investigators are still probing the matter and trying to ascertain the sequence of events. (For representation only)

A 15-year-old boy was killed after he lost his balance while performing bike stunts on his newly purchased KTM Duke bike in northeast Delhi’s Usmanpur area. While sources said that a “bike stunt went wrong”, investigators are still probing the matter and trying to ascertain the sequence of events.

According to police, the boy was a student of Class VIII at a private school, and used to live with his parents in Zafarabad.

His family told the police that they had gifted him the KTM Duke bike, worth Rs 1.3 lakh, about a month ago. “The incident took place on Monday morning around 4.45 am when, after sehri, he and his friend left home for a drive. He first filled fuel and then went on to perform a stunt near a traffic signal near Shastri Park. He, however, lost his balance and rammed into a divider,” a police officer privy to the details of the case, added.

The duo were taken to LNJP hospital, where the boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His friend is recuperating at the hospital. “On the basis of PCR call made by locals who found the boys, a case was registered under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304-A (death caused due to negligence) of the IPC at Usmanpur police station. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

