Truth will triumph, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP suspends Kapil Mishra

Breaking his silence for the first time after allegations of corruption was levied against him by sacked minister of his cabinet Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday evening said “truth will win”. “Jeet satya ki hogi. kal vidhan sabha satr se iski shuruat. (Truth will triumph, its beginning will be made during tomorrow’s special session of the Delhi Assembly),” tweeted Kejriwal.
जीत सत्य की होगी। कल दिल्ली विधान सभा के विशेष सत्र से इसकी शुरुआत।
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 8, 2017
Kejriwal’s tweet came after AAP suspended the primary membership of Mishra. The decision to suspend Mishra’s membership was taken in a meeting of party PAC.
Meanwhile, Kejriwal’s wife also took to Twitter on Monday and said that her husband-in-law was no more after Mishra had alleged that Health Minister Satyendar Jain helped Kejriwal’s brother-in-law in acquiring a land at Delhi’s Chhatarpur area.
AAP has denied the allegations levelled by Mishra against the Delhi CM. On Sunday, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had said that the allegations were so absurd that they did not merit a response. Kejriwal’s response comes two days after Mishra was sacked from his cabinet on Saturday.
- May 8, 2017 at 10:01 pmFamily of thief will have the same view. Kapil Mishra surprised attack against Arvind puzzled aaptard. Baniya team defense mechanism is poor because strong proof is in the hand of Kapil.Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 9:59 pmWhy Kapil Mishra is demanding Lie Detector Test for Kejriwal.Who will guarantee that Lie Detector Devices are not tempered by MODI/RSS/BJP...It would be better for Kejriwal to dip himself in a hot boi oil pot.If he is unharmed,he is as clean and honest as Caesar's wife, and if not..well then Delhiites have reason to rejoice...Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 9:48 pmMishra will now join the BJP and get a bonus! What a dirty game.Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 9:57 pmWhy Kapil Mishra be sacked for being clean Minister? Arvind dictactor removed him to suppress dissent view against him.Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 10:00 pmAbsolutely. Bj party is the most vicious, immoral bunch of goons this beautiful country has inherited. God bless India.Reply