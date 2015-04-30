Presents Latest News

Truckers give pollution plan

The association proposed the setting-up of integrated freight complexes in the peripheral areas of the city to reduce air pollution.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 30, 2015 2:21 am
arvind kejriwal, kejriwal, delhi govt The transporters were also asked to make optimum use of existing facilities at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and in Punjabi Bagh.
Related News

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed the transport department to examine a proposal of Delhi’s transporters association to reduce air pollution in the city. Kejriwal has sought the report from the department in a week after considering the proposal made by transporters associations to decongest Delhi.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

The association proposed the setting-up of integrated freight complexes in the peripheral areas of the city to reduce air pollution and the congestion in the inner areas. They said that they were on the same page as the government over the deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region.

The transporters were also asked to make optimum use of existing facilities at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and in Punjabi Bagh. The impact of the NGT ban on diesel vehicles of 10 years and older were also discussed.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News