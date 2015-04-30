Truckers give pollution plan

The transporters were also asked to make optimum use of existing facilities at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and in Punjabi Bagh.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed the transport department to examine a proposal of Delhi’s transporters association to reduce air pollution in the city. Kejriwal has sought the report from the department in a week after considering the proposal made by transporters associations to decongest Delhi.

The association proposed the setting-up of integrated freight complexes in the peripheral areas of the city to reduce air pollution and the congestion in the inner areas. They said that they were on the same page as the government over the deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region.

The transporters were also asked to make optimum use of existing facilities at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and in Punjabi Bagh. The impact of the NGT ban on diesel vehicles of 10 years and older were also discussed.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App