Truck rams into CRPF camp wall

A speeding truck rammed into the wall of a CRPF camp barrack in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri in the early hours of Monday, leading to chaos and panic. The driver was nabbed by CRPF personnel and handed over to local police. The incident took place when the personnel were sleeping in the barracks. They rushed out thinking that the camp had been attacked, sources said.

Police said a case has been registered under sections 279 and 427 of the IPC at Govindpuri police station based on a complaint by CRPF officer Sanjay Singh. The truck has been seized, police said.

