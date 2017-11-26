Truck mows down two in Gurgaon

Two people were killed and three injured in Gurgaon’s Sohna area on Saturday morning, when the driver of a truck lost control while travelling down a hilly road.

Police said the driver was travelling on the Rewari-Sohna road when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle. “He was either driving rashly or lost control of the truck, and mowed down three motorbikes before the vehicle crashed into a barrier and came to a halt,” said ASI Tarachand, the investigating officer.

The dead have been identified as Kartar and Bittu. While the former hailed from Sohna, the latter was a resident of Palwal. Of the three injured, two were relatives who were travelling on a motorbike, while the third was travelling solo.

“The injured were referred to hospitals in Gurgaon, where they are undergoing treatment. They are stable and out of danger,” said the ASI.

“We have seized the truck and hope to arrest the driver soon,” the ASI said.

