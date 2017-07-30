Truck carrying liquor topples at DND Flyway towards Noida, no casualties

The scene of the accident after the crane straightened the truck. (Express) The scene of the accident after the crane straightened the truck. (Express)

A truck carrying a liquor consignment overturned at the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway (DND) mid-way towards Noida on Sunday afternoon. It disrupted the traffic on DND. The accident was caused due to the bursting of the vehicle’s tyre, causing it to topple on to its side. The driver of the truck received minor injuries while two of the helpers were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. No casualties were reported.

Police present at the scene informed that they did not appear to be seriously hurt. Police said, “No casualties have taken place.” Another passenger escaped the mishap with minor scratches.

Police officer Virendra Singh, who arrived at the scene with a team, informed that the incident happened at around 3 pm. “The truck was on its side. A crane was called to help take care of the situation.”

The truck was carrying boxes of liquor bottles worth almost Rs 16 lakh. “There were 320 boxes of liquor. Each box was worth about Rs 5,000,” a helper informed.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Traffic) Nirbhey Singh said that close to 25 per cent of the consignment had been destroyed. There was machine oil and liquor spillage at the scene of the accident as well. The fuel tank, though, was unharmed.

The crane moved the vehicle to one side of the road, after which traffic got a breather. Later, vehicular movement was cordoned off from the starting point of the DND Flyway at Maharani Bagh. “It will take about half to one hour to get traffic back to normal,” said Traffic Constable Ashzad.

