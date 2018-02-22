Trilokpuri violence: Running for cover in the season of love

A wedding in Trilokpuri. (Express photo by Gajendra) A wedding in Trilokpuri. (Express photo by Gajendra)

Love was in the air — as were stones — as Mahendra Kumar’s daughter waited for the groom’s side to show up. When he set out to plan the day, Kumar, who drives an e-rickshaw, could not have imagined that guests would have to duck for cover as a mob started pelting stones barely five metres from the wedding venue.

The moment he saw violence flare up, Kumar rushed to tell the groom’s side not to enter the locality. “Around 8.50 pm, guests were enjoying music when there was commotion outside, and scared people started rushing inside the venue. They were screaming ‘attack ho gaya’. We stopped the DJ and asked guests to calm down,” Kumar said.

Kumar, who spent Rs 3 lakh on the tent and catering, added, “Stone pelting isn’t unusual here. We took the guests in cars to safety. We were expecting around 600 guests; only 200 showed up.” The wedding was one of four such functions in blocks 27 and 28, which witnessed stone-pelting. Shehzad, a fruit vendor, saw about 50 members of a wedding party cowering outside his home. “I invited them in; it’s the least I could do,” he said. His sister Shehzadi helped calm the women and children down. “We asked the women if they wanted milk for their children,” she said. The men were given beedis.

“We stayed at their house for two hours. Once we left, locals helped us get to police,” said Anil, who was with the wedding party. Raju Kumar, a member of catering team, said he left his bike behind as he ran for cover. When he returned, it was damaged.

