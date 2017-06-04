Trilokpuri tense as dispute between two families takes violent turn, police deployed

In 2014, Trilokpuri had witnessed a month-long curfew following communal tension over a minor dispute. (Source: Express Archive) In 2014, Trilokpuri had witnessed a month-long curfew following communal tension over a minor dispute. (Source: Express Archive)

Tension gripped east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area on Saturday after two families, belonging to different communities, clashed. Police sources said trouble erupted after a woman and her son allegedly tried to force another woman to eat the flesh of a dead animal to “ward off evil”.

They added that Rojo and her son 23-year-old son Vishal were arrested but security personnel had been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward situation. Police said that Rojo and Vishal of Khoda Colony allegedly barged into Najma’s house with the piece of flesh and a knife.

“By the time I could understand (anything), they started abusing me. Vishal held my hand from behind and his mother tried to put the piece of flesh into my mouth. I started shouting and other residents gathered outside my house. On seeing the people, they fled, throwing the piece of flesh in my room,” the complainant said in her FIR.

Soon, people gathered in the locality and police were informed. Anticipating that the situation may worsen, police were deployed in the area and a peace committee was asked to help to ensure peace as Najma and her relatives went to the Mayur Vihar police station and demanded action.

Joint police commissioner (eastern range) Ravinder Yadav told The Indian Express: “During investigation, it was found that the accused family used to live in the neighbourhood of the victim but shifted to Khoda following minor disputes. They told us that they were instructed by some ‘tantrik’ to make Najma eat the flesh, if they want to ward off evil.”

Yadav added that they were verifying the facts. In 2014, Trilokpuri had witnessed a month-long curfew following communal tension over a minor dispute.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App