Trilokpuri tense after clash between two communities

Tensions simmered in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Tuesday evening, after two groups clashed over false rumours that a man from the Dalit community had died because he was assaulted four days ago. Police said a fight had taken place between two men from the locality a few days ago, and a Dalit man was allegedly assaulted. However, on Tuesday night, as locals watched news about the assault case, rumours spread that the man had died due to the beating. Local residents then resorted to stone pelting.

“Four days ago, one of the men from area had been beaten up by members of another community. Police had arrested the accused. But today, there was a rumour that the man who was beaten up was found dead. The stone pelting started because of that,” said a police officer. Police got to know about the incident around 9 pm, DCP (East) Omvir Singh Bishnoi said. Two groups from block numbers 27 and 28 were part of the clash.

“After receiving the PCR call, police rushed to the spot, but all locals had gone home by then. Police have been asked to maintain a strict vigil and reinforcements have been stationed in the area,” he added. Blocks 27 and 28 were shrouded in darkness on Tuesday night as more than 100 policemen in riot gear wielding batons and wearing helmets patrolled sensitive areas, while the stones lay strewn on the ground.

Police said the situation was controlled by the Delhi Police through the ‘Aman Committee’, formed after the 2014 communal riots in the area. Mohammad Jainuddin Mansoori from the Aman Committee said he was attending a local function when he got to know about the stone pelting, following which he called up police.

