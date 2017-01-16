Tried to assault 600 girls: Accused was superstitious, followed a routine, say Cops

The 38-year-old then moved around, before finally settling in Rudrapur, police said. The 38-year-old then moved around, before finally settling in Rudrapur, police said.

Train number 15036, the Uttarakhand Sampark Kranti, is what the 38-year-old alleged paedophile always took to reach Ghaziabad railway station. Once there, he would allegedly look for unattended minor school girls in a 12 km radius, police said.

According to police, the accused was “superstitious”, which is why he took the same train and wore the same clothes and shoes every time he visited Delhi and allegedly loitered near government schools.

Police said the accused first molested a girl in his neighbourhood while staying at the Kalyanpuri jhuggis. Following the alleged incident, he was forced out by neighbours in 2004, but no police complaint was filed by the girl’s family.

The 38-year-old then moved around, before finally settling in Rudrapur, police said. “He then started visiting Delhi every week, allegedly to look for girls,” said a senior police officer.

READ | Tried to assault 600 girls: 38-year-old arrested for ‘raping’ minors in Delhi

According to the DCP O S Bishnoi, the accused came to Delhi-NCR “around 600 times” in the last 13 years.

“The accused told police he attempted to sexually assault at least one girl every time he visited Delhi. But we are yet to verify this. We request the public to come forward if they have any information,” Bishnoi said.

Police said that apart from three cases registered against him New Ashok Nagar police station, two more cases have been filed in Rudrapur and Bilaspur in UP.

According to police, the accused would reach Ghaziabad around 2.30 pm and allegedly “scout for girls till 6 pm in Khoda Colony, Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad and Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, after which he would head back to the railway station”.

Bishnoi said the accused followed the same routine because he believed it would ensure he didn’t get caught.

Police said the accused worked at a tailor shop and has a 15-year-old daughter and two sons.