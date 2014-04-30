Tribunal notice to Centre, state over city’s wetlands

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday restrained the release of any sewage or sludge in and around the water bodies at the Dheerpur marshlands in Delhi.

The NGT also issued notices to the Central and Delhi government on a plea that sought the formulation of a plan for protection of wetlands in Delhi.

The tribunal issued notice to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, Delhi government, Delhi Park and Garden Society, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee, asking them to file replies within three weeks on the plea.

The NGT bench headed by its chairperson, Justice Swatanter Kumar, while hearing a plea by Mahendra Pandey, said, “The respondents are restrained from releasing or storing any sewage or sludge in and around the water bodies at Dheerpur.” It fixed May 28 as the next date of hearing.

The plea, filed through advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, alleges that DMRC and DJB have “joined hands to damage the present wetland” in order to facilitate the sale of land in and around the wetland for various developmental projects.

Bansal alleged DMRC was dumping solid waste into the wetland, leading to the deposition of extra soil, which was in turn threatening the water bodies in the area. The plea also mentioned the existence of a borewell allegedly operating without the permission of the Central Ground Water Authority.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App