Transport body recommends 10 new bus routes for Gurgaon

Following the Haryana government’s decision to introduce a professionally managed bus service in Gurgaon, the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) has recommended the creation of 10 new bus routes.

As per its report, “Bus Route Planning and Rationalisation”, the proposed routes are IFFCO Chowk to Badshahpur; Manesar to railway station; Gurgaon Bus Stand to Dhaula Kuan; Sector 88A to Palam Vihar; Rajeev Chowk to KIIT College of Engineering; Sector 2 to Ghata Village; Sector 2 to Sector 6A; Gurgaon Bus Stand to Ansal University; IFFCO Chowk to Palam Vihar, and Sector 97 to Badshahpur.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Thursday also sought feedback from residents on the report. “The final report has been uploaded on the GMDA website for residents’ perusal. The authority will be open to feedback for the next 15 days,” an official said.

Officials said DIMTS had been given the responsibility of planning bus routes on the basis of the origin and destination of commuters, as well as “connectivity of various city nodes”. The body has also been requested to “rationalise the existing para transit service/routes” and re-organise them if required.

In the report, the DIMTS has listed three steps to improve the system — identifying high performance bus routes that need no changes, suggesting modification for medium-level performance routes, and planning new routes to connect “major nodes/areas”.

The route suggestions and alterations in the report are based on “extensive surveys” that cover public transport users as well as bus, Metro, and intermediate public transport users. It also compiled “travel characteristics” of users. The vehicles that will be part of the bus service will be procured, deployed, operated and maintained by the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited.

According to officials, 500 vehicles will be deployed in the city for the purpose.

Other measures

Extension of HUDA City Centre-Vatika route up to Sikanderpur, and the HUDA City Centre-ESI hospital route up to Basai Chowk. It also suggests that the HUDA City Centre to Hero Honda Chowk route be converted into a “loop route connecting railway station, IFFCO Chowk and HUDA City Centre”.

Recommends a frequency of 5 minutes between buses on trunk routes; 8 minutes between those on primary routes, and 10 minutes between those on secondary routes.

