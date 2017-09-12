‘Transfers made by Delhi Police HQ not being adhered to’

Krishnia, a 1989 batch IPS officer, was transferred from Delhi Armed Police (DAP) and made the Special Commissioner of Police (Headquarters & Recruitment) a few months ago. Krishnia, a 1989 batch IPS officer, was transferred from Delhi Armed Police (DAP) and made the Special Commissioner of Police (Headquarters & Recruitment) a few months ago.

Irked that “orders issued by the Delhi Police Headquarters (PHQ) for postings of inspectors in various police stations are not being strictly adhered to”, the Special Commissioner of Police (headquarters) R S Krishnia has pulled up all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) across the city.

Sources said Special Commissioner of Police Krishnia issued an order on the issue on September 7, after discussing it with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and seeking his approval.

Krishnia, in his order, said, “DCPs of all 13 districts have been directed that internal adjustment should not be made without taking formal permission from PHQ.” He added that non-compliance of the directions will be viewed “seriously”.

His order reads: “It has come to our notice that the orders issued by PHQ for posting of inspectors are not being strictly adhered to by the DCPs concerned. The transfer/postings orders of inspectors are issued by the PHQ with the approval of Police Establishment Board. In some cases, the district DCPs issue internal transfer orders to sub-units in their district or vice-versa but without taking permission from District Establishment Board and no approval of PHQ.”

In his order, Krishnia said that issuing such internal orders, in writing or verbally, is a violation of the orders of the competent authority. “It is emphasised upon all concerned that, henceforth, any order issued by the PHQ with respect to transfer/posting of inspectors will be meticulously adhered to, and officers will be deployed as per orders issued by the PHQ,” it states.

However, Krishnia added that in case a DCP feels the need for any change in the PHQ orders due to any administrative reason, they should, without fail, lodge a formal request with sufficient reasons to the PHQ. “All inspectors who have been diverted from the post assigned by PHQ should be immediately reverted to the original place of their posting,” he added.

The order comes weeks after a three-member board, which was taking interviews for the post of SHOs, came across 250 inspectors who had come to the interview.

“Krishnia was a member of the panel. During the interview process, he came to know an inspector-rank officer along with two police personnel were transferred from one district to another in the southwestern range after a departmental enquiry was ordered against them. But after shifting to the new district, the inspector started heading a team.”

