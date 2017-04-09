Trained in martial arts, 19-year-old put up a fight: Two held for attacking German student with a blade, robbing him

Benjamin Scholt. Benjamin Scholt.

A 19-year-old German national sustained injuries on his face after he was attacked with a surgical blade while on his way to the Kashmere Gate bus stand on Friday night. Of the two attackers, one was a rickshaw puller hired by him to take him to ISBT.

The two accused were arrested on Saturday night. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted: “The two accused wanted for attack on German national have been arrested. Good work by @DelhiPolice. @rajnathsingh @LtGovDelhi.”

Police said the incident took place around 10 pm at a service road on the Geeta Colony flyover, next to Yamuna Pushta.

According to police, two men threatened Benjamin Scholt, a student from Germany, with the surgical blade and told him to give up his belongings. But Scholt, who is trained in martial arts, tried to resist the robbery attempt.

The assailants then attacked him with the blade and fled with his mobile phone and wallet.

Scholt had come to India on March 12 and had been living at a paying guest accommodation for foreigners in Laxmi Nagar for the last four days. He was supposed to take a bus to Amritsar on Friday night.

He had taken a rickshaw from Chandni Chowk Metro station’s gate number 3 to Kashmere Gate ISBT.

The spot where Benjamin Scholt was attacked. (Source: Express photo by Abhishek Angad)

Police said that prima facie, it appears that instead of taking him to ISBT, the rickshaw puller took him to the Geeta Colony Flyover.

“The victim’s statement suggests that a few minutes after he took the rickshaw, a friend of the rickshaw puller also showed up. They threatened him with a blade and asked for his belongings. However, Scholt resisted them, which prompted them to attack him. Both of them fled, leaving the rickshaw behind. A team was immediately formed to nab the accused,” said DCP (north) Jatin Narwal, adding that the massive search continued till 2 am Saturday.

Narwal said Scholt suffered mutliple cuts on his face, but there were no deep wounds. He has been discharged from the hospital, Narwal added.

Police said locals, who gathered at the spot after the incident, informed police and a PCR van that was stationed a few metres away.

Police sources said the rickshaw had the number ‘15’ and ‘Bharti’ written on it, along with a phone number.

“It was the owner’s number, and he came from Shashri Park in the night. The rickshaw puller was identified as Rizwan. His family stays in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit, and a team was sent there, but he wasn’t home,” police sources said, adding that Rizwan has been living in Delhi for the last four years.

