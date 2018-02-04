Trafficking nexus on police radar after girl’s rescue

The incident had come to light on January 25, when the 15-year-old escaped from a shop where she was held captive and approached a neighbour for help The incident had come to light on January 25, when the 15-year-old escaped from a shop where she was held captive and approached a neighbour for help

A week after a 15-year-old girl, brought from Jharkhand to Faridabad by traffickers, was rescued from Faridabad’s Dheeraj Nagar, police have arrested two people and are looking into a larger gang that has, so far, brought at least “25-30 girls” to NCR.

The incident had come to light on January 25, when the 15-year-old escaped from a shop where she was held captive and approached a neighbour for help. She said she had been sold to an agent by her grandmother for Rs 4,000 two years ago. The agent had brought her to Dheeraj Nagar, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her before placing her as a domestic help at a home in Delhi.

According to police, the girl was later shifted to the home of one Mani Mishra, who, along with the agent, Surendra, allegedly sexually assaulted her, stabbed her, beat her with a rod and tried to strangle her.

After her escape, a case had been registered under sections of the IPC, JJ Act, and POCSO Act at the Women’s police station.

“One of the two accused, Surendra, was arrested from Suraj Kund on Friday evening, following technical intelligence as well as information received from police sources,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

During questioning, the accused, who hails from Kusum Ghati village in Jharkhand, confessed that he purchased girls from that village and neighbouring areas, and sold them to Mani and his wife for “Rs 15,000-20,000”, police said.

Police said the girls would then be “supplied” to households in Faridabad and other parts of NCR to work as domestic helps. Surendra also led police to a second arrested accused, Arun, a resident of Jharkhand’s Shahib Ganj area, who used to “look after” the girls till they were employed.

According to police, Surendra confessed that he and Mani would often sexually assault the girls. He also admitted that he had taken Rs 30,000, saved by the 15-year-old, from her.

“Surendra said Mani has two houses — one where he stays with his wife and children, and another where the girls are kept. He has confessed to selling 25-30 girls to Mani so far,” said PRO Singh. On the basis of information provided by Surendra, police conducted a raid at the address and rescued three underage victims. Arun was arrested from there.

During questioning, Arun revealed he would get Rs 2,000-3,000 to look after each girl. “Both the accused were produced in court on Saturday and taken into police remand. Mani and his wife will also be arrested soon, and the trafficked girls will be traced and rescued,” said Singh.

The three rescued girls will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee. Police said the accused were also involved in trafficking a 17-year-old girl, who was rescued from a home in Faridabad on January 31.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App