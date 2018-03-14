Traffic held up in Gurgaon as villagers protest man’s murder

There is little clarity on the motive for the murder, said Police. (Representational) There is little clarity on the motive for the murder, said Police. (Representational)

After a man was shot dead and his wife was injured in Badshahpur, residents of the village staged a blockade at Vatika Chowk in Gurgaon, holding up traffic for over two hours.

The incident took place around 5 am Tuesday, when 42-year-old Anand Varishth and his wife Karishma were heading to their plot to milk cows. Police said bike-borne assailants were already waiting for them, and opened fire once they saw the couple. While Varishth died on the spot after sustaining three bullet injuries, his wife was injured trying to defend him. She is undergoing treatment. “We have registered an FIR at the Badhshahpur police station against three people, one of whom is mentioned by name. The matter is being investigated,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police. So far there is little clarity on the motive for the murder.

Following the murder, residents of the village blocked the busy Vatika junction, affecting peak-hour traffic. Gurgaon Police used its Twitter handle to warn commuters: “There has been a traffic blockade at Vatika Chowk and Badhshahpur. Traffic is expected to be affected, please plan your travel accordingly.”

The blockade affected office goers as well as schoolchildren, with many buses having to change the morning route.

Manav Rachna International School sent a message to parents stating they would not ply certain bus routes “due to an ongoing protest”. “We request parents of children travelling in these routes to kindly pick their wards from school,” the institution said. Villagers who gathered at 9 am were eventually dispersed by 1 pm.

