Traffic comes to standstill as Delhi chokes on rain, Republic Day rehearsals

The full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade, cold weather and light rain caused traffic jams in various parts of the capital on Tuesday. Commuters faced difficulties while crossing the DND flyway, which connects Delhi with Noida and traffic restrictions placed by Delhi Traffic Police caused a delay of one-and-a-half hours. Police barricades from Ashram Chowk to DND further added to the woes.

Delhi Traffic Police started issuing live traffic updates on Twitter even as many commuters complained that they reported late to work because of the congestion. The parade, which began from Vijay Chowk at 9.50 am and moved towards the Red Fort, affected commuters as all routes around the area remained closed for the drill. Pedestrians were the most affected as entry and exit to many Metro stations in Lutyens’ Delhi were restricted, forcing many to walk in rain to reach their offices. Commuters were stuck on Vikas Marg, Outer and Inner Ring Road, due to closure of many roads owing to the Republic Day-like traffic restrictions.

Traffic restrictions were put in place on Monday night in Lutyens’ Delhi and areas around India Gate were barred for vehicular traffic from 11 pm. Tuesday being a working day, the office-goers had to take detours to reach their destinations.

Though a traffic advisory was issued Monday, the Delhi Police had advised commuters to avoid the areas on the route of the full dress rehearsal between 9 am and 12.30 pm. Delhi Traffic Police said traffic blockage was reported in Connaught Place, Dhaula Kuan, ITO, Tilak Marg. Jams are expected to continue Wednesday for the dress rehearsals.

Police said no traffic will be allowed towards Rajpath from 11 pm on January 25. Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road will be closed till the parade is over.

