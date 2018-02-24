Traffic choked as Haryana farmers block entry points

Traffic on the Delhi-Gurgaon border due to the ‘gherao’ on Friday morning. (Photo by Manoj Kumar) Traffic on the Delhi-Gurgaon border due to the ‘gherao’ on Friday morning. (Photo by Manoj Kumar)

Demanding loan waiver and fair prices for crops, farmers from Haryana attempted to block entry and exit points into the capital on Friday, leading to congestion on the Delhi-Gurgaon border and in Sonipat and Faridabad. In Sonipat and Faridabad, farmers came out in large numbers and staged a demonstration, police said, adding that no one was detained in the two districts.

“They have not been allowed to enter the capital. They seated themselves at the border and stayed there throughout the day, even though we asked them to return to their villages,” said Sube Singh, PRO, Faridabad police. “The demonstration was peaceful. We had deployed 300 police personnel in addition to 100 personnel of our local force, to keep the situation under control,” he said.

Various farmer organisations, who had called for the “gherao”, were left fuming after many of their protesters were detained in Radaur and allegedly lathicharged. “We have called a mahapanchayat in Hisar on February 26, to decide our further course of action,” said Suresh Koth, the state unit president of the Bhartiya Kisan Sangharsh Samiti.

“The protesters at the borders are not going to be given any directions, they can decide if they want to continue demonstrating there or return to today. We will not call off protests,” he said. Stringent checking of vehicles by Delhi Police, in the light of the protests, also led to congestion at the Delhi-Gurgaon border on Friday morning, with vehicles held up for 2 kilometres.

