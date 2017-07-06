Traffic already a priority, LG Anil Baijal replies to CM Arvind Kejriwal

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the chief secretary to prepare a list of traffic bottlenecks in the city — following hour-long traffic jams in Noida and the DND Flyway — Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal informed the CM that the matter was already his “top priority” and congestion points had been identified. A list was also sent to Kejriwal by the L-G’s office for his “kind perusal”.

Taking cognizance of media reports on the CM’s demand to prepare a list of bottlenecks, the L-G’s office, in a statement, said, “Lt Governor apprised him that this entire matter is being reviewed at his level, and action has already started in some stretches in pursuance to the order of Hon’ble High Court. He thanked the Chief Minister for taking a keen interest, and expressed hope of complete cooperation on this issue that needs to be tackled on priority and sustained basis in the interest of all the residents of Delhi.”

The statement also said the “matter was top priority since the new L-G assumed office”. It added that “six district task forces (were) constituted in January, 2017 to identify major congested traffic corridors and recommend solutions, 77 corridors and 28 major corridors identified as Category-A Priority by task force while work is on in five pilot corridors”.

In his communication to the chief secretary, Kejriwal had pointed out that “one of the reason” for traffic snarls in several parts of Delhi was “bottlenecks on roads”. Asking the transport secretary to “make a list of all these bottlenecks across the city”, the CM had added that “feedback from Delhi Police and the public should also be taken”.

