Traders shut shop to protest NGT decision on Sarojini parking

Most traders in south Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market closed their shops on Tuesday afternoon to protest against the National Green Tribunal’s decision to ban parking at Sarojini Nagar market. The traders also blocked the road, causing a traffic snarl near the market to register their protest, and maintained that they will file a review petition in the NGT as the decision will “further affect their business after demonetisation and GST”.

Maintaining that a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on violators, the NGT directed shopkeepers and visitors to park their vehicles in the automated multi-level parking lot constructed by the New Delhi Municipal Council. The NDMC parking lot can accommodate 824 cars and will remain open round-the-clock.

Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association president Ashok Randhawa said: “We closed the shops between 12 pm and 3pm to protest the NGT decision.”

Stating that the closure of surface parking will lead to big losses in their businesses as the multi-level parking is automated and it takes more than 10 minutes to park one vehicle there, he said: “With so many traders and customers coming to the market, it will create chaos. People will soon prefer other markets over Sarojini Nagar.”

The traders also said that the NDMC had promised to give them Rs 2,000 monthly passes but those have not been issued so far. Kartik Lal, president of the Babu Market Association of Sarojini Nagar, said, “Why have we not been given passes? Our business was already down due to demonetisation and GST. We have been feeling the pinch of this decision as well.”

NDMC Director (enforcement) Vijay Kumar Gautam said, “Not more than 500 cars are being parked at the NDMC parking lot on a daily basis. I will ensure that traders get their passes.”

