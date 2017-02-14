Trader made advances on friend: Mori Gate accused

Police had said the factory was locked from the outside and it appeared to be a case of “revenge killing” Police had said the factory was locked from the outside and it appeared to be a case of “revenge killing”

The 30-year-old man accused of killing two brothers — both owners of a car accessory factory in Mori Gate — was angry that one of them had allegedly made advances towards his female friend, police have said. He also told police that both victims abused him and mistreated him. Police are yet to ascertain if his allegations are true. Such was the accused’s rage that he stabbed the head and face of the victims multiple times using an ice-pick and other blunt objects. The accused, Rajender Pal, used to assemble parts at the factory. He claimed before police that his female friend had left a job at the factory in June last year under duress.

The incident came to light when a PCR call was made to Kashmere Gate police station on February 12. The deceased were identified as brothers Devender and Rajkumar Manchanda. Police had said the factory was locked from the outside and it appeared to be a case of “revenge killing”. DCP (north) Jatin Narwal said the accused purchased an iron chopper and concealed it on the second-floor.