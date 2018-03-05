Top management of Jaypee group, 300 guards booked for ‘dacoity’

The top management of Jaypee group and “hundreds of security guards” working for them were booked for alleged dacoity after the owner of a 4688-sq yard land in Noida Sector 129 told police that around 300 men in two JCB tractors reached his plot Saturday, snatched all the fence materials and kept the three caretakers of the plot hostage.

Expressway SHO Vedpal Singh Pundir said, “An FIR under IPC Section 394 (dacoity) been registered against Sameer Gaur, Colonel Tiwana, Mangal Singh, Naushad Ali – who form the top management – and around 300 other security guards. We are investigating the case.”

Gunvir Singh (60), the complainant, alleged, “After court orders, and under the supervision of district officials, we had fenced the plot a couple of months ago. We had also put over 130 tin rods — each about two feet wide and 10 feet tall — and 450 iron angles as fence. We had also employed three men as caretakers. On Saturday evening, hundreds of people reached the plot, snatched the phones of the caretakers, held them hostage, and took away all the fence materials.”

Singh maintained that the plot was an ancestral plot and had initially measured around 50,000 square yards. “Around 46,000 square yards had been acquired by Noida Authority around 10 years ago. My father, Kallu Ram, who is a 95-year-old retired Armyman has been fighting a legal battle to get the rest of the property for almost a decade. The Noida Authority as well as the Jaypee group had told the court that they do not lay claim to this property. Following this, the court had asked us to get the area fenced. How can a builder have the courage to flout court orders? They are not only duping thousands of buyers but also going after farmers like us by using muscle power,” he said.

Despite an email and phone calls by The Indian Express, Jaypee Group did not comment on the issue. A spokesperson for the group maintained that she was unaware of the police case.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya