Top DDA official held by CBI over ‘Rs 4 lakh bribe’

The CBI Thursday arrested principal commissioner (Housing) of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) J P Agrawal and three others for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh, the probe agency said. Agrawal was posted in DDA in 2015 and was handling several key assignments. Before that, he was a joint secretary in the Union Home Ministry.

The CBI said that during the investigation, Agrawal was arrested along with three other persons — Sunil Gupta, Anil Gupta and J P Sharma — for allegedly accepting a Rs 4 lakh bribe. The money was allegedly handed over inside a file related to allotment of a flat to J P Sharma.

A case under various sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against all four persons, and searches were being conducted at their official and residential premises, the agency said. Agrawal lives in a DDA flat in Bhagwan Das Road and hails from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district.

He was heading the Housing scheme of the DDA and in situ rehabilitation project of Kathputli Colony. The two projects ran into controversy because of several flats being returned due to small sizes, and Kathputli residents not willing to relocate to a transit camp. DDA Vice-Chairman Udai Pratap Singh said, “Yes, he was taken by the CBI.”

