Follow Us:
Sunday, May 06, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Sunday Eye

Tomb turned into temple: Govt panel may take over case

“It’s a sensitive issue, as it’s been turned into a temple with idols placed inside... so after due assessment, it might be referred to the Religious Committee,” said a source.

Written by Somya Lakhani | New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2018 1:53:21 am
tomb to temple, delhi monument converted into temple, south delhi, humayunpur, medieval tomb made painted saffron, indian express Gumti, a small domed tomb in Safdarjung Enclave’s Humayunpur village.
Top News

The case of the 15th century tomb in Humayunpur being converted into a temple in March this year might be handed over to the Religious Committee of the Delhi government’s Home Department, as per a source. “It’s a sensitive issue, as it’s been turned into a temple with idols placed inside… so after due assessment, it might be referred to the Religious Committee,” said the source.

ALSO READ | South Delhi structure converted into temple a ‘medieval-era monument’: Report

On May 4, The Indian Express reported how the state-notified tomb was turned into a temple. The Art, Culture, and Language department had submitted a report to the Deputy CM, in which it said it was a “medieval-era” monument. It had referred to the early 20th century list of monuments in Delhi, prepared by Zafar Hasan for the ASI, wherein Gumti is listed as “monument no 335”.

ALSO READ | Tomb to temple in two months: In south Delhi, a monument changes colours

The monument was handed over to INTACH last June by the Archaeology department. “We wrote to police on May 4 seeking assistance in removing the encroachment and handing over the monument back to us,” said Vikas Maloo, Head of Office (Archaeology department).

ALSO READ | Tomb to temple in South Delhi: Government starts probe, says zero tolerance

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now