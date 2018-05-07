Tomb turned into temple: Govt panel may take over case

Gumti, a small domed tomb in Safdarjung Enclave’s Humayunpur village. Gumti, a small domed tomb in Safdarjung Enclave’s Humayunpur village.

The case of the 15th century tomb in Humayunpur being converted into a temple in March this year might be handed over to the Religious Committee of the Delhi government’s Home Department, as per a source. “It’s a sensitive issue, as it’s been turned into a temple with idols placed inside… so after due assessment, it might be referred to the Religious Committee,” said the source.

On May 4, The Indian Express reported how the state-notified tomb was turned into a temple. The Art, Culture, and Language department had submitted a report to the Deputy CM, in which it said it was a “medieval-era” monument. It had referred to the early 20th century list of monuments in Delhi, prepared by Zafar Hasan for the ASI, wherein Gumti is listed as “monument no 335”.

The monument was handed over to INTACH last June by the Archaeology department. “We wrote to police on May 4 seeking assistance in removing the encroachment and handing over the monument back to us,” said Vikas Maloo, Head of Office (Archaeology department).

