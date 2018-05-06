Follow Us:
Sunday, May 06, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • South Delhi structure converted into temple a ‘medieval-era monument’: Report

South Delhi structure converted into temple a ‘medieval-era monument’: Report

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had said the incident should be handled with “zero tolerance” by the department since it wasn’t just a case of violating laws protecting heritage, but also a bid to disturb peace and harmony in the area.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: May 6, 2018 5:45:41 am
South Delhi structure a medieval-era monument: Report Gumti, a small domed tomb in Safdarjung Enclave’s Humayunpur village.
Related News

The monument at Humayunpur village in Safdarjung Enclave — that had been converted into a temple — was a “medieval-era monument”, as per a preliminary report of the Delhi government submitted to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

A notification was issued in 2009 for its protection and a complaint to remove encroachments was filed with police on March 14, the report said. It added that a second complaint has been filed Saturday.

Sisodia had directed Art, Culture and Language Department secretary Manisha Saxena to submit a report after The Indian Express reported on May 4 that the Tughlak-era tomb had been converted into a temple.

READ | Tomb to temple in two months

The Deputy CM had said the incident should be handled with “zero tolerance” by the department since it wasn’t just a case of violating laws protecting heritage, but also a bid to disturb peace and harmony in the area.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now