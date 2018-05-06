South Delhi structure converted into temple a ‘medieval-era monument’: Report

Gumti, a small domed tomb in Safdarjung Enclave’s Humayunpur village. Gumti, a small domed tomb in Safdarjung Enclave’s Humayunpur village.

The monument at Humayunpur village in Safdarjung Enclave — that had been converted into a temple — was a “medieval-era monument”, as per a preliminary report of the Delhi government submitted to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

A notification was issued in 2009 for its protection and a complaint to remove encroachments was filed with police on March 14, the report said. It added that a second complaint has been filed Saturday.

Sisodia had directed Art, Culture and Language Department secretary Manisha Saxena to submit a report after The Indian Express reported on May 4 that the Tughlak-era tomb had been converted into a temple.

The Deputy CM had said the incident should be handled with “zero tolerance” by the department since it wasn’t just a case of violating laws protecting heritage, but also a bid to disturb peace and harmony in the area.

