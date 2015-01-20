Toll waiver for villagers at Gurgaon: Firm wants govt to pay for ‘losses’

Though all the residents of 31 villages adjoining Kherki Dhaula toll plaza, who have been demanding free passage have been allowed the facility while returning to Gurgaon from Manesar, the concessionaire is geared to recover this money from the state.

To recoup the “losses”, pegged around Rs 6 lakh daily, the concessionaire is set to send a formal proposal early this week to the state government requesting to reimburse the same, a senior official of the Millennium City Expressways Private Limited (MCEPL), the concessionaire, said.

“Our daily collection at toll plaza is around Rs 40-41 lakh but it should be around Rs 47 lakh for 70,000 PCUs (passenger car units). We agreed to allow free passage on January 9 this year only on a premise that we would make the state pay for this loss caused to us because of non-payment by the locals,” Raghuraman S, CEO of MCEPL said.

The concessionaire claimed it has already incurred a loss of Rs 13.5 crore in 2014 because the locals never paid the taxes, he said. “Every month we suffer a loss of Rs 1.5 crore as nearly 15,000 to 16,000 vehicles cross the plaza by claiming to be locals. We would recover the money somehow. If the commuters don’t pay, we will knock on the secretariat’s door,” he said.

Sanjeev Kaushal, the then principal secretary (PWD) in the Hooda government, had visited Kherki Dhaula toll plaza in June 2014 and had subsequently written a letter on September 16 that year to then deputy commissioner of Gurgaon Shekhar Vidyarthi cautioning him against the proceedings that the concessionaire might take against the state if the villagers continue to enjoy a free passage.

“If law and order is not maintained at the toll plaza (to restrain the locals from refusing to pay tax), the concessionaire invariably initiates proceedings against the state government to seek payment of compensation that runs into hundreds of crores for the concession period,” the letter written by Kaushal, now the principal secretary, states.

The tripartite agreement between MCEPL, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the state government, the concession period to operate the 27-kilometre long National Highway-8 will complete in January 2023.

On 9 January 2015, after much delay, the 31 villages around Kherki Dhaula toll plaza— that marks the exit of 27km long expressway — were granted free passage by the district administration and the state government.

The villagers will now be given special tags so that they are recognisable. They had been fighting for their rights ever since the Sarhaul toll plaza was removed and only Kherki Dhaula remained. The land on which the toll plaza was made belonged to these people and hence they requested for free passage.

