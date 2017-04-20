Toddler run over, family dropped on road before reaching the hospital

The child’s parents, Wednesday. Abhishek Angad The child’s parents, Wednesday. Abhishek Angad

A one-year-old boy came under the wheels of a car, allegedly when the driver was trying to park the vehicle, in Dwarka Sector 7 on Tuesday morning. The toddler succumbed to the injuries later.

Police said they are yet to ascertain who was driving the car at the time. Police said that people in the area confronted the man in the car, but he said he had no knowledge of the incident and told the boy’s family to get in the car so he could take them to the hospital.

However, according to the boy’s father Balkishan (25), the driver didn’t take them to the hospital but dropped them mid-way, even as his son battled for his life. The family then had to travel for an hour in an autorickshaw to reach Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where the boy was declared brought dead. This, despite a private hospital being located barely 10 minutes from their home.

“He was breathing, but a few minutes before we reached the hospital, he was senseless. He was our only child,” said Balkishan. His wife, Kapoori, sat next to him. The incident took place around 9.55 am when the boy, Bharat, was playing near his home. Family members said a neighbour discovered Bharat lying next to the vehicle and shouted out to the child’s mother.

Balkishan claimed, “The driver said he did not do it, but admitted he had reversed the car while parking. There was blood on the tyres. My son’s skull was crushed. The driver agreed to drop us to a hospital. But as soon as we reached Sector 1, he asked us to get down and hire an auto to take us to the hospital. We begged him to help us and even offered him money, but he said his friend has some emergency.” Another neighbour, Ami Chand, claimed he showed police the accident spot and the blood on the car’s tyres.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence). DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar said, “We don’t know who the main accused is because there were around 15 cars parked in the locality. The CCTV footage is not clear and it will take some time to nab the accused.”

