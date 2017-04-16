MCD polls: To woo shopkeepers, BJP to promise lower conversion fee

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari in Delhi, Saturday. (Photo: Amit Mehra) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari in Delhi, Saturday. (Photo: Amit Mehra)

To provide relief to small traders and shopkeepers paying high conversion charges, the Delhi BJP is set to announce lower rates in its sankalp patra (manifesto) for the MCD polls. Set to be released on Sunday, the manifesto also focuses on the education and health sectors.

Conversion charge is paid to corporations or the local civic body for setting up commercial establishments in residential areas. In 2007, the then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had announced approximately 1,600 lanes for mixed land use. However, the government had fixed a high tax rate for conversion of residential properties into commercial ones. Sources said the move will benefit those who couldn’t pay the tax and are still paying penalties.

In terms of health, Sumit Bhasin, IT social media head of Delhi BJP, said, “Among other measures, the party will launch virtual clinics if voted to power.” These clinics are based on a 15-day pilot project conducted in Swami Dayanand Hospital with support from the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. India had partnered with Israel for the initiative, party sources said.

To improve the standard of education in municipal schools, sources said compulsory English from nursery, compulsory moral education for classes I-V, computer labs for class IV and V students and a change in the midday meal menu to include more nutrients will be part of the manifesto. “We will also devise a system to make education for the underprivileged possible,” a senior leader said.

