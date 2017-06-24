To tackle dengue outbreak, Delhi hospitals to up bed capacity

Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File) Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File)

IN A bid to check the outbreak of vector-borne diseases in the capital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain Friday said the government plans to focus on increasing beds at hospitals, ban over-the-counter sale of ibuprofen drugs and start an awareness drive.

“Fifty cases of dengue and 105 cases of Chikungunya have been reported in Delhi in 2017. With monsoon round the corner, we will take further steps,” he said. Jain said the Delhi government has given permission to hospitals — both public and private — to increase their bed capacity by 10-20 per cent. “With this, we hope we will soon have at least 2,000 more beds,” he said.

He also said over-the-counter sale of ibuprofen will be banned for at least six months as abuse of the drug can reduce platelet count and cause blood to thin. He added that the Directorate of Information & Publicity has been instructed to start a “massive awareness campaign with radio and TV advertisements besides hoardings and banners” to ensure residents take basic precautions so that they don’t fall ill.

