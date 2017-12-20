To shoot down air pollution, anti-smog gun trials begin at Delhi’s Anand Vihar

Anti-smog gun trials being conducted at Anand Vihar in Delhi on Wednesday (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Anti-smog gun trials being conducted at Anand Vihar in Delhi on Wednesday (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

To combat dense smog that shrouds Delhi every winter, the AAP government on Wednesday began a day-long anti-smog gun trials in Anand Vihar. The air quality in this area is perpetually “severe” and the AQI reading showed a reading of 413 on Wednesday morning. The trial run is being carried out by the Environment Department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee in presence of Environment Minister Imran Hussain.

Anti-smog gun is a device that sprays atomised water into the atmosphere to reduce air pollution. Connected to a water tank and mounted on a vehicle, the device could be taken across the city to spray water to settle dust and other suspended particles.

According to sources, a similar machine is used in China. “This move is inspired by the Chinese water cannons that were used by the authorities there with some success. The idea is that it reduces air pollution by binding dust and other particulate matter, and bring them down to the ground level. This could be of use in an arid place like Delhi,” sources said, adding that the plan has been made by looking at the three major sources of pollution–transport, industry, and road dust and fugitive emissions.

