To resolve dispute over Signature Bridge funding, Delhi govt orders audit

The bridge will connect Delhi to Ghaziabad. (Express Archive) The bridge will connect Delhi to Ghaziabad. (Express Archive)

The Delhi government has ordered a third party audit of funding of the Signature Bridge project, construction of which has come to a halt due to “non-payment” of contractors, officials said. The project is already delayed by eight years.

The Delhi government’s finance department suggested that the audit be conducted to resolve the dispute between the PWD (Public Works Department) and DTTDC (Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation) over funding. “Finance department suggested let a third party review the costs and advice. We thought of roping in DMRC or some other organisation. Subsequently, legitimate dues will be paid. But we have taken a very liberal view and have been releasing on account payments,” a senior finance department official said.

Officials said construction of the bridge in Wazirabad, which will connect Delhi to Ghaziabad, has reached its last lap. At the heart of the latest dispute is around Rs 250 crore, which DTTDC, the executing agency, has been demanding from PWD, which releases the funds.

Due to the delay in payment, the company engaged in cable-related work to support pylons has stopped construction, sources said, adding that the project looks set to miss the June deadline. Last week, the Delhi High Court had pulled up PWD and DTTDC over the delay.

The bridge was supposed to come up before the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The next deadline was 2013. When AAP came to power, it set June 2016 as the deadline, which was later revised to July 2017, March 2018 and finally June 2018.

The cable-stayed bridge will have a bow-shaped steel pylon 154 metres high, twice the height of Qutub Minar, with the facility of a viewing gallery at the top.

A government spokesperson said since the High Court is already apprised of the issue, he would not like to comment on the developments.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App