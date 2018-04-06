To ‘popularise app’, Delhi Police chief orders officers, their kin to download Himmat

An order has been issued by a senior officer of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), in which it is stated that as directed by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, all DCPs have to ensure that officers under them download the app. An order has been issued by a senior officer of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), in which it is stated that as directed by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, all DCPs have to ensure that officers under them download the app.

With a view to popularise a women’s safety phone app, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has asked all subordinate officers to download Himmat Plus. This will also increase the count of downloads. Police had made a women-centric app, which was later relaunched as the Himmat app, with police claiming it is meant to cater to women, senior citizens and minors.

An order has been issued by a senior officer of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), in which it is stated that as directed by Patnaik, all DCPs have to ensure that officers under them download the app. The response to an earlier request in this regard was very dismal, which is why another order went out, a senior officer said.

The new order, the officer said, reads: “It is requested once again to all police personnel to download the Himmat App, and also get their family members and friends to download. Efforts should also be made to popularise the app after visiting institutes and colleges, and meeting RWAs.”

The app was launched first in 2015 by the then police chief B S Bassi, and was relaunched this year in a bilingual format. So far, around 16,000 people have downloaded the app, police records show.

Last month, a parliamentary panel observed that the app had failed to serve its purpose as the number of downloads was very low. Police, in its action taken report, conveyed that the app has been redesigned after considering the panel’s suggestions. The ATR claims that its latest version has been more user-friendly, and the registration process simplified.

“In the past, before registering on the app, users had to fill 13-14 fields… and provide five emergency contact numbers. Now, these fields have been reduced to six, and users have the option to choose between Hindi and English,” an officer said.

While relaunching the app, Patnaik said that it had been transformed from an emergency safety app to a utility app for everyone. The app has also a special feature for scanning QR codes of taxi and autorickshaw drivers. Police also said the app can be used by those without smartphones — by using the QR function via SMS.

“The application was relaunched in April last year, but found few takers again. Then, police engaged students from an Okhla institute, who came up with a better structure. They also conducted a survey to study the app’s failures,” an officer said.

