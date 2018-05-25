Delhi: To make stolen money legal, four transferred Rs 1 crore to e-wallets

Under the scheme, a private counter is opened by the government for the purpose of public-friendly digital governance. (Representational) Under the scheme, a private counter is opened by the government for the purpose of public-friendly digital governance. (Representational)

Delhi Police has arrested four persons for allegedly cheating people by stealing their bank details and transferring money to their e-wallet accounts to make the transaction legal. Police said the accused had allegedly used the Rajasthan government’s E-mitra scheme, and asked people to pay them in exchange for paying their utility bills.

Under the scheme, a private counter is opened by the government for the purpose of public-friendly digital governance. DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said Ram Kumar Mandal (25), Purnanand Kumar Tiwari (22) of Jharkhand, Shabir Ali (27) and Surendra Singh (22) of Rajasthan have been arrested for the alleged fraud.

“The accused would make fake calls pretending to be a bank manager or an RBI employee, and ask for information such as card number, CVV and OTP. They transferred money from these accounts to various e-wallets or virtual accounts, routed the money into another e-wallet and finally transferred the money into bank accounts. They then paid utility bills like electricity bill, DTH and mobile recharge after taking money from people,” said Prasad. Police said the accused had opened 20 bank accounts and transferred over Rs 1 crore from various accounts since January this year.

