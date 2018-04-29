To inform kids about sexual abuse, initiative by Delhi HC Chief Justice Gita Mittal

Justice Mittal is also the executive chairperson of the authority. Justice Mittal is also the executive chairperson of the authority.

Concerned about the rising number of cases of sexual violence and child sexual abuse, Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Gita Mittal has created a module on sexual violence for students aged between 14 and 18.

The objective is to make children aware of the forms of sexual violence; empowering them to take remedial action; and cautioning them about the consequences they would face if they commit any such acts.

According to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), such programmes will be held in all government and private schools in Delhi to benefit the maximum number of students.

Justice Mittal is also the executive chairperson of the authority.

The first such sensitisation programme was held last week at Modern School, Barakhamba Road. Another programme was held at Air Force Bal Bharti School, Lodhi Road, which was attended by Justice Mittal.

During the second event, Aditi Choudhary, Registrar Vigilance of the Delhi High Court, gave a presentation to sensitise students about the issue.

Each programme will be followed by a visit to a police station, hospital and a court complex in the coming weeks, the DSLSA said in a statement.

Sources close to the Justice Mittal’s office said students were told about the working of police stations, made aware about how complaints are lodged, as well as the manner in which the rights of the victims and accused are protected by police.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App