To gain back support, CM Arvind Kejriwal sets out to meet residents

At the New Delhi constituency, Kejriwal met voters from areas as diverse as Pandara Road to Dhobi Ghat near Talkatora Road. At the New Delhi constituency, Kejriwal met voters from areas as diverse as Pandara Road to Dhobi Ghat near Talkatora Road.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met residents of his own constituency, as did other MLAs, as part of the AAP’s two-pronged approach to win back voters. Sources said the party wants to ensure regular interaction with residents and more visibility of its MLAs, and maintain its volunteer strength.

At the New Delhi constituency, Kejriwal met voters from areas as diverse as Pandara Road to Dhobi Ghat near Talkatora Road.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also held a Google Hangout session with volunteers from all 70 Assembly segments in Delhi.

A senior party leader said, “The idea is to ensure that MLAs are meeting voters constantly and interacting with them. The BJP is trying to build a perception that AAP has forgotten its voters. The only way to dispel this is to ensure that the MLAs are seen working on the ground.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App