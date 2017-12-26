To focus on secularism, Delhi govt to start ‘Songs of Democracy’

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

With the aim of focussing on “equality and plurality”, the Delhi government is starting a series of competitions called ‘Songs of Democracy’ at the ward-level in the national capital. The competition, being organised by the Arts and Culture department of the Delhi government, will take place at the end of January 2018. AAP leader and adviser to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Atishi Marlena said, “The Delhi government is starting a ward-level competition for children called ‘Songs of Democracy’. This will look to inculcate the values of equality and plurality that underline a democracy.”

The focus, officials said, will be on songs that are about democracy, secularism, ideas of equality and freedom to be sung. An official said, “The songs will be judged at the local level, not just on the basis of how well it is sung, but also its content. There is a need for these ideas to be discussed, especially at the local levels.”

The official also said, “Such competitions are usually organised for children at schools. The idea is to extend this to all citizens, give an opportunity to make them think about the ideas of democracy and equality and assess the importance of these ideas themselves.”

Officials said the department, now headed by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, was traditionally a “neglected one”. But all of that has changed in the past month, they maintained. AAP leaders maintained that the ‘Songs of Democracy’ competitions could also yield political benefit.

An AAP leader explained, “While the BJP government at the Centre has its politics, it also has its cultural politics through which it is trying to inject Hindutva and its ideas into the mainstream. This will focus on countering these ideas that are harmful to the very fabric of the society that we are living in. People have reached the state, where they are not batting an eyelid when communal hatred and resultant violence leads to someone’s death. That is tragic.”

AAP leaders said that they are focussing particularly on secularism as a counter to the BJP’s “politics of polarisation”.

On Monday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also spoke of “love and harmony between all religions in the society”.

