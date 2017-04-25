To curb property fraud, Delhi govt set to ask banks to register documents

To ensure that no fraud related to sale of property is committed within its jurisdiction, the Delhi government’s revenue department is considering amending the Registration Act, 1908. Senior revenue officials told The Indian Express that they want to make sure papers of any property kept by the bank in lieu of a loan should not be duplicated — which is one of the ways property fraud takes place.

“Banks keep documents with them when they provide a loan. But there have been cases wherein people — using colour printing — manage to photocopy the documents and sell off the property even though original documents are with the bank. They can also sell the same property to many people as coloured photocopies look just like the original documents,” divisional commissioner Manisha Saxena said.

The department plans to ask banks to register such documents, following which the details will be uploaded online. The revenue department will then make it public, sources said.

“Registering every property owned by the bank till the loan is paid off is a significant solution to prevent any prospective buyer from getting duped. As we are digitising records of properties that are with us, those against which a loan has been taken will also feature in this,” a senior official said.

Senior officials of the revenue department said the Delhi government has powers to amend the Stamp Duty Act/Rules.

“We are in talks with banks, seeking their feedback. They shouldn’t have any problem, given that it will benefit them. We hope banks will extend their support so that people’s hard-earned money does not go down the drain,” a senior official said.

