To counter ‘intolerance’, Delhi govt plans clubs to discuss literature

In a bid to counter growing “intolerance” in the country, the Delhi government plans to push for increased appreciation of literature by encouraging “clubs for discussion of literature”. The office of Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Literature gives rise to thought and has the potential to guide society in the positive direction. Therefore, it is important to encourage literature reading.”

The move comes after the AAP on Monday lashed out at the BJP and the RSS for their alleged attempt to “saffronise” the education system by suggesting books with religious overtones in school and college curriculums. “The multicultural, multilingual identity of our country is being attacked by the Sangh Parivar as it tries to homogenise the society by meddling with education,” said advisor to the Deputy CM, Atishi Marlena.

In the first phase of the project, officials said, the focus will be on “Hindi literature”. In order to “promote” Hindi literature, officials said, book clubs will be brought up across the city. This, officials said, was also an attempt to decentralise the “appreciation of literature”, which had become concentrated in “elite” circles.

