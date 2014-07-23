Tired of false alarms, airport looks to change security system

Taut wire fence were set up at IGIA. (Archive)

Owing to the increasing number of false alarms generated by the Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) installed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), officials are now considering a different system to replace it.

In fact, during a recent meeting of the Bureau Of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) it was proposed that the multi-crore PIDS project be replaced with “power fencing”, which is a more cost-friendly and effective system.

The meeting — attended by officials of the Intelligence Bureau, R&AW, the Central Industrial Security Force and the Delhi International Airport Limited — was held to discuss the security apparatus at the airport.

Airport sources said the concept of PIDS was discussed and officials suggested doing away with the system and installing power fencing instead.

“Power fencing is an effective technique, wherein if a person comes in contact with the fence, it generates an electric shock which can render the person unconscious for a brief moment. It will act as a deterrent even though the voltage will be regulated. The idea is to have a less complicated system which will be more effective,” a source at the airport said.

There are in all 510 zones in PIDS, which is spread over an area of 24 km. Four kilometres, which fall within the Air Force station, are yet to be covered by the system.

Officials said till last year, the system generated at least 1,500 false alarms daily. To address the problem, 32 zones, declared “problematic”, had been deactivated about three months ago for they had reported the maximum number of false alarms. As such, the rate of false alarms has fallen to about 300 a day. However, CISF has refused to take possession of the security system till the entire system is functional.

PIDS was implemented after a BCAS mandate in 2007, which made it compulsory for all airports across the country to install the system. So far, only GMR-run airports including Hyderabad and Delhi have installed the system. The Rs 35-crore project was to be implemented before the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

An airport official said, “Till last year, even if a leaf touched the fence, the alarm would go off. This drained resources because CISF personnel would have to manually check on the intrusion.”

One-stop service for pet travel at IGIA

To ensure a hassle-free journey for animals at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has set up a pet travel information and facilitation desk.

The desk, officials claimed, will help passengers fly without worrying about problems and cumbersome regulatory clearances required for their pets.

“Earlier, pet owners had to do the rounds of different offices and book their pets in cargo before boarding their flight. Now a passenger will have two options to send their pets — through cargo or book an excess baggage ticket with the airline,” DIAL said.

The facility has been set up by ‘Pet Fly’, a company that takes care of all the necessary formalities including quarantine, passport, custom clearance, travel (domestic and international), flight booking, pick, drop, inspection and consultation.

DIAL said for passengers who wish to carry their pets as excess baggage will have to visit the travel desk, which will help them seek clearances from the airline, accommodate pets in kennels of appropriate size and get them checked-in as excess baggage. (ENS)

