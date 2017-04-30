Time to work for Delhi’s slum dwellers: BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari

Now is the time to work for slum dwellers in the city, which is possible only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ scheme is implemented, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari today said. Tiwari also said that he is committed towards upliftment of the lives of the Delhi’s ‘jhuggi’ dwellers.

He said this during his visit to Surajpur Jhuggi Basti in Samaypur Badli of north Delhi to learn about the problems of the families living there. The Delhi BJP chief, accompanied by Leader of the opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and the area councillor Preety Agarwal, said the “jhuggi dwellers have a crucial role in Delhi’s development but it is regrettable that no government has brought a holistic policy for their cohesive betterment”.

Tiwari also expressed grief over the death of a person in a fire that broke out in a slum cluster in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area.

He said time and again fire mishaps wreck the lives of jhuggi dwellers in Delhi and governments be it of Congress or Aam Aadmi Party just offer some compensation to absolve themselves of the legal and moral responsibility to better the people’s lives.

“Jhuggi dwellers contribute hard in every sphere of the city’s socio-economic development, they help build roads, bridges, offices and home complexes and run local transport but are denied their rightful share in the development,” he added.

Tiwari said, “It is time Delhi starts to work for jhuggi dwellers’ welfare and it is possible only by implementing the prime minister’s scheme of ‘Housing for All by 2022’ in Delhi immediately”.

