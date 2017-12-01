Tihar says police teams involved in November violence removed: MHA

MHA said that Tihar Jail authorities have submitted a report to them in connection with the alleged assault of 18 inmates inside the jail premises (Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia/File) MHA said that Tihar Jail authorities have submitted a report to them in connection with the alleged assault of 18 inmates inside the jail premises (Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday said that Tihar Jail authorities have submitted a report to them in connection with the alleged assault of 18 inmates inside the jail premises on the intervening night of November 21-22.

As per their submission, MHA said that the jail authorities have temporarily removed the Tamil Nadu state police team, that was deployed inside the high security jail, and was allegedly involved in the scuffle.

This comes two days after Jammu & Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti took up the issue of Kashmiri inmates allegedly being beaten up with Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

Eighteen inmates, including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Yusuf, were injured when the personnel of the Tamil Nadu special force intervened allegedly after one of their physically disabled officers was assaulted by three inmates during checking, the report submitted to the MHA stated.

The jail officials have also informed the MHA that a fact-finding team, headed by a district judge-rank officer, has been constituted to investigate the entire incident.

A professor of National Law University (NLU), Dwarka, has been appointed to provide legal aid to the prisoners in presenting their case before the fact-finding panel, an MHA official said.

The commandant of the Tamil Nadu special force battalion, deployed in Tihar, has also been asked to conduct a separate detailed probe into the incident and take appropriate action against anyone found negligent, the official said.

The official claimed that the report states that three prisoners were found to be with unauthorised materials, and when Tamil Nadu special force sub-inspector MuthuPandy tried to take it away from them, the inmates resisted and assaulted him.

Since the officer, who is physically disabled, was allegedly beaten up, a QRT team headed by a DSP and other TN police intervened, the official claimed. All evidence has been deposited to the probe teams, the report stated. The official said: “All Tihar staffers have been sensitised and asked to ensure that inherent dignity of the prisoners are protected.”

