Tihar men sent to home for boys after juvenility claims are behind violence,escape: Govt to HC

Disturbed by the incidents of violence and escape of juveniles from a government-run observation home for boys in north Delhi,the Delhi High Court on Friday authorised Rajiv Kale,Director,Department of Women and Child Development,to devise standard operating procedures to deal with cases of rioting,arson and escape from the home.

The court also directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to appoint a senior police officer of the rank of a DCP or above to coordinate with Kale and formulate plans to maintain law and order.

Kale,who appeared in the court of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Manmohan to explain the incidents,told the court that several hardened criminals who have been in and out of observation homes and jail for multiple and serious crimes were leading the violence and escape attempts.

There are adult men who have spent time in Tihar Jail and then claimed the plea of juvenility… (they) have been sent to stay in the observation home. They are hardened criminals and often lead the violence, Kale said.

Observation home Superintendent Anil Kumar told the court that the boys had used window panes,even broken water coolers to make weapons.

Segregate these boys if you have to, the court said.

Kale also complained about the multiplicity of authority at the observation home. There are visits from the NCPCR,DCPCR,NGOs,supervisory committee and others,and sometimes they have upbraided the superintendent in front of the children. This leads to loss of authority. Also,if we try to assert our authority and take action to prevent drug use and violence,cases are filed against my officers for abusing the children, Kale told the court.

The court has given the two officials complete authority to maintain law and order in the emergent situation arising out of the escape of several juveniles from the home last week.

