Thursday was Delhi’s hottest January day in eight years

The national capital on Thursday recorded its hottest January day in the last eight years with the maximum temperature being recorded at 27.7 degrees Celsius. This was eight notches above the season’s average. The minimum temperate on Thursday was seven degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Delhiites woke up to a cold morning as the minimum temperature settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The weatherman has forecast clear skies through the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius. Visibility was recorded at 200 metres and humidity was recorded at 100 per cent, a MeT department official said. There is a possibility of mist during the day with moderate to dense fog likely to prevail Saturday morning, he added.

