Expect thunderstorms, more rainfall in Delhi in next 24 hours

Delhiites, who woke up to a rainy morning on Monday, can expect thunderstorms and more showers in the next 24 hours or even more. Regions like East Delhi, ITO, Chandni Chowk, AIIMS, South Extension and Noida have already reported good showers.

An official in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS, “The sky will remain generally cloudy. There is a possibility of thunderstorms with rain.” According to the official, the capital has received 16.6 mm rain till 8.30 am and recorded 95 per cent humidity.

According to a report by Skymet Weather, rain is expected to intensify further and it will continue to rain throughout the day. This is expected to continue for next 3-4 days. Mahesh Palawat, VP-Meteorology, Skymet Weather, said, “Rains are likely to intensify by Monday evening and by late night and tomorrow, Delhi could see some good rains. These rains will be responsible for pulling up the Monsoon surge over Delhi little early.”

Usually, during June, the mercury level shoots up over Delhi and its adjoining regions. However, this year, the on and off pre-monsoon showers have given much relief to the people from heat. In the last 48 hours, early morning showers have kept the weather pleasant. The minimum temperature on Monday has been recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was 35.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall has also lead to waterlogging in many parts of the city, especially Gurgaon. Traffic was also thrown out of gear in the morning.

