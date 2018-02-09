Throat slit by metal wire binding police barricades, 21-year-old dies

The victim’s mother. (Photo above by Tarun Tomar) The victim’s mother. (Photo above by Tarun Tomar)

A 21-year-old disc jockey, who was riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet, died after his throat was slit with a metallic wire used to bind two police barricades in northwest Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place. Following the incident, seven policemen were suspended and the Station House Officer of Netaji Subhash Place police station was sent to district lines.

An FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and a probe is underway in the case.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras installed at a nearby shop, took place between 1 am and 1.30 am when Abhishek Kumar alias Kunal was on his way back home from a wedding party, where he had played a set.

Police said he took a left turn from the main road to enter his colony in Block B, Shakurpur. After riding for a few metres, he spotted barricades on both the lanes of the road. The barricades were tied with a thin iron wire, which was reportedly not visible from a distance. Thinking he could pass through the space, Kunal rode ahead. However, his neck got stuck in the wire and the bike fell on road.

An eyewitness told The Indian Express that Kunal died on the spot since the wire was extremely sharp. “I live nearby. As soon as he fell from the bike, I rushed to the spot and called my friend who knows Kunal’s family. Immediately, we made a PCR call and rushed him to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.”

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said, “Prima facie it seems to be a case of negligence on part of the officers. Therefore, we have sent the SHO to district lines and suspended seven policemen. This is a very sad incident and we express our full sympathy to the victim’s family.”

She also said, “This is the first such incident that has come to our knowledge. I have advised staffers of other police stations to take precautions while barricading roads.”

Kunal’s friend Vinay, who had attended the wedding and reached the spot a few minutes after the incident, said, “A PCR van arrived. A few policemen removed the wire and took it away.”

Mukesh Yadav, who lives near the spot of the incident, said, “Earlier, two such incidents took place. Thankfully, none of the victims was injured critically. The matter was brought to the notice of local police but to no avail.”

DCP Khan, however, said, “I have already checked calls to police from the last two months, no such matter was reported. I will look into the issue thoroughly.”

Residents of the area also complained of streets being poorly lit at night due to which passersby meet with accidents and are targetted by criminals. They also protested demanding action against those responsible.

